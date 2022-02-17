Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) CEO John Valliant Sells 1,700 Shares

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) CEO John Valliant sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $13,566.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Valliant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 15th, John Valliant sold 12,600 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $104,958.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUSN traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.00. 8,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,152. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $12.47. The company has a market cap of $344.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of -1.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.13.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,048,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after buying an additional 190,944 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,070,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FUSN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

