Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) CEO Sells $104,958.00 in Stock

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) CEO John Valliant sold 12,600 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $104,958.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Valliant also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, February 17th, John Valliant sold 1,700 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $13,566.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUSN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,152. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.13. The company has a market capitalization of $344.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of -1.83. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $12.47.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $29,070,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,048,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 190,944 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,184,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,728,000 after purchasing an additional 45,821 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 597,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after buying an additional 32,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

FUSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.