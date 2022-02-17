FUZE Token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $51,974.00 (FUZE)

FUZE Token (CURRENCY:FUZE) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One FUZE Token coin can currently be bought for $29.07 or 0.00069428 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, FUZE Token has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. FUZE Token has a market cap of $21,941.63 and approximately $51,974.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FUZE Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00044354 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,960.74 or 0.07071537 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,929.58 or 1.00146205 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00049900 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00053016 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003014 BTC.

FUZE Token Coin Profile

FUZE Token’s total supply is 755 coins. The official message board for FUZE Token is medium.com/@fuzetoken . FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FUZE Token is fuzetoken.net . The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token

Buying and Selling FUZE Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUZE Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUZE Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUZE Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FUZE Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUZE Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.