FuzeX Reaches Market Capitalization of $331,168.76 (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded up 28.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 17th. One FuzeX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. FuzeX has a total market capitalization of $331,168.76 and approximately $12.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FuzeX has traded up 24% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00038995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.96 or 0.00107944 BTC.

About FuzeX

FuzeX (FXT) is a coin. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 coins and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 coins. The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co . The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex . FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FuzeX is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that allows users to convert fiat into cryptocurrencies in real time. With FuzeX card, you can bridge the gap between your online funds and the ones in your pocket. Token holders are able to purchase FuzeX Cards and are also entitled to cheaper annual fees. “

