FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) insider William G. Byers sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $41,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ FVCB traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.84. The stock had a trading volume of 20,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,134. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.16. The company has a market cap of $285.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.35. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.99 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get FVCBankcorp alerts:

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 30.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FVCB shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.50 price objective on shares of FVCBankcorp in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in FVCBankcorp during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp in the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp in the second quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.