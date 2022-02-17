FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) insider William G. Byers sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $41,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ FVCB traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.84. The stock had a trading volume of 20,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,134. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.16. The company has a market cap of $285.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.35. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.99 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 30.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in FVCBankcorp during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp in the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp in the second quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.82% of the company’s stock.
FVCBankcorp Company Profile
FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.
