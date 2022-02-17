FY2021 Earnings Estimate for NFI Group Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:NFI)

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for NFI Group in a report released on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on NFI Group from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded NFI Group to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on NFI Group from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$25.56.

NFI Group stock opened at C$19.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 393.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.84. NFI Group has a 52 week low of C$17.40 and a 52 week high of C$31.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.92.

In other NFI Group news, Director Adam L. Gray purchased 531,900 shares of NFI Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$20.68 per share, with a total value of C$10,999,692.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,433,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$91,681,657.32. Insiders purchased 1,681,905 shares of company stock valued at $34,513,296 in the last three months.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,345.94%.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

