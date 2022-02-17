FY2021 EPS Estimates for Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Lowered by Wedbush

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Burford Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.20.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Burford Capital stock opened at $9.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85. Burford Capital has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $13.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BUR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Burford Capital by 134.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Burford Capital by 12.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Burford Capital by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the second quarter worth about $199,000.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.