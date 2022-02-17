FY2021 EPS Estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Reduced by Analyst

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $3.09 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.11. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on COLL. TheStreet lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.7% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,606,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,452,000 after purchasing an additional 186,286 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,240,389 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,963,000 after purchasing an additional 54,009 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,305,743 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,391,000 after purchasing an additional 248,132 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,304,997 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,761,000 after acquiring an additional 55,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,291,000 after acquiring an additional 58,221 shares in the last quarter.
In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 5,693 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $104,352.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.
About Collegium Pharmaceutical
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.
