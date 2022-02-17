FY2021 EPS Estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Reduced by Analyst

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $3.09 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.11. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on COLL. TheStreet lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $22.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.59. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $26.90. The stock has a market cap of $770.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.7% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,606,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,452,000 after purchasing an additional 186,286 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,240,389 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,963,000 after purchasing an additional 54,009 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,305,743 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,391,000 after purchasing an additional 248,132 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,304,997 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,761,000 after acquiring an additional 55,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,291,000 after acquiring an additional 58,221 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 5,693 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $104,352.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

