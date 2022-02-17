FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Wynn Resorts, Limited Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Wynn Resorts in a report released on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the casino operator will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.87. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wynn Resorts’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on WYNN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CBRE Group upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $94.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.92 and its 200 day moving average is $90.05. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $76.03 and a 52 week high of $143.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 2.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.45) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 100.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 65.5% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $1,801,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,495 shares of company stock worth $4,035,441 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.