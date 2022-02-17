FY2022 Earnings Forecast for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Issued By Oppenheimer

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $32.35 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $33.07. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s FY2023 earnings at $35.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $39.16 EPS.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $695.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $699.72.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $678.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $440.22 and a 12 month high of $710.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $670.97 and a 200-day moving average of $638.06. The firm has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 275,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,342,000 after acquiring an additional 26,804 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,467,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. NatWest Group plc grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.9% during the third quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 9,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 197.7% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 932,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,758,000 after acquiring an additional 619,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total transaction of $3,229,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.