FY2022 EPS Estimates for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Increased by Analyst

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AstraZeneca in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 14th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.30 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.86. SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s FY2023 earnings at $3.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $60.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $188.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $64.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 214.07%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,090,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,760,000 after purchasing an additional 572,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

