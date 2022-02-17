FY2022 EPS Estimates for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Increased by Analyst

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Avis Budget Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $19.18 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $18.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s FY2023 earnings at $14.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.75 EPS.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 729.29%. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $210.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.67.

CAR opened at $174.80 on Thursday. Avis Budget Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $545.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.09.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 13.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,010,000 after buying an additional 19,144 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,858,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,456,000 after purchasing an additional 98,844 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,439,000 after acquiring an additional 24,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,586,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

