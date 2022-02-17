G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the January 15th total of 27,700 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.7 days.

Shares of G. Willi-Food International stock opened at $19.13 on Thursday. G. Willi-Food International has a 12 month low of $17.41 and a 12 month high of $25.34. The stock has a market cap of $956.50 million, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.73.

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.86 million during the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 12.48%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in G. Willi-Food International stock. Paradiem LLC boosted its stake in shares of G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in G. Willi-Food International were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

G. Willi Food International Ltd. engages in the provision of kosher food products. It engages in the development, import, export, marketing, and distribution of a variety of food products to supermarkets and retail chains worldwide, through its subsidiaries. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

