GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the January 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 37.0 days.

Shares of GAILF remained flat at $$11.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.51. GAIL has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $13.18.

Get GAIL (India) alerts:

GAIL (India) Company Profile

GAIL (India) Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, processing, transmission, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Transmission Services, Natural Gas Marketing, Petrochemicals, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and Other Liquid Hydrocarbons, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GAIL (India) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAIL (India) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.