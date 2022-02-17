GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Short Interest Up 38.0% in January

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the January 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NYSE GNT opened at $5.33 on Thursday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.29.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%.
About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust
Gamco Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. The firm intends to provide current income from interest, dividends and option premiums. It also intends to provide capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective. The company was founded on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.
