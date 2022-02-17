GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Short Interest Up 38.0% in January

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the January 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE GNT opened at $5.33 on Thursday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.29.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 364,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 11,373 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 66,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 13,680 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 157,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 28,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 879.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 81,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 73,258 shares during the period.

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

Gamco Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. The firm intends to provide current income from interest, dividends and option premiums. It also intends to provide capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective. The company was founded on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

