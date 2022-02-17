Game.com (GTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.53 Million

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 17th. One Game.com coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Game.com has a market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $62,782.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Game.com has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00038870 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.80 or 0.00107809 BTC.

Game.com Coin Profile

Game.com (GTC) is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 coins. Game.com’s official message board is medium.com/@Game.com . Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert . The official website for Game.com is game.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Game.com

