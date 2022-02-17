GAMEE 1-Day Volume Tops $6.00 Million (GMEE)

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 17th. GAMEE has a total market cap of $19.80 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAMEE coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000354 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, GAMEE has traded down 14% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00045283 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,876.84 or 0.07080495 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,690.41 or 1.00147476 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00049220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00051032 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003135 BTC.

About GAMEE

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,570,165 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

GAMEE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAMEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

