Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.38.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLPI. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $44.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $40.71 and a one year high of $51.46. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 107.20%.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $137,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $129,769.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,976 shares of company stock worth $2,124,025 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,149,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,499 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,894,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,971,000 after acquiring an additional 60,569 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,344,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,501,000 after acquiring an additional 150,181 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,238,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,614,000 after acquiring an additional 24,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,777,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,405,000 after buying an additional 803,461 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

