Gannett (GCI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE GCI opened at $6.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.52. Gannett has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.26.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GCI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Gannett by 55.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 875,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 310,964 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gannett by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,094,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 262,358 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gannett by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,316,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after buying an additional 146,361 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gannett by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,261,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 76,627 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Gannett by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,342,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,969,000 after purchasing an additional 69,215 shares during the period. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

