GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Cut to $17.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GPS. MKM Partners lowered their price target on GAP from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on GAP from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. B. Riley lowered their price target on GAP from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America lowered GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on GAP from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GAP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.18.

Shares of GPS stock opened at $15.34 on Thursday. GAP has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $37.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.75.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). GAP had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GAP will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $124,360.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 41.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of GAP by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 261,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after acquiring an additional 192,384 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of GAP by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 120,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 15,626 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GAP by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,327 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $85,061,000 after acquiring an additional 190,085 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in shares of GAP by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,291,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $74,718,000 after acquiring an additional 666,301 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of GAP by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

