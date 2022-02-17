GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Cut to $17.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on GAP from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lowered GAP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of GAP from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GAP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.18.

GPS opened at $15.34 on Thursday. GAP has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $37.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.67.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). GAP had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. GAP’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GAP will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $124,360.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in GAP by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in GAP by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in GAP by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 64,120 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in GAP by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in GAP by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

