Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.78 Million

Equities research analysts expect Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) to post sales of $11.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Genasys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.05 million. Genasys posted sales of $11.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Genasys will report full-year sales of $53.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.50 million to $53.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $63.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Genasys.

Get Genasys alerts:

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Genasys had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 1.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

GNSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Genasys in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other Genasys news, CEO Richard Danforth acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $25,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genasys in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genasys by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Genasys in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genasys in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Genasys in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. 44.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GNSS opened at $3.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.33 million, a PE ratio of 168.08 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.62. Genasys has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $8.15.

About Genasys

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genasys (GNSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.