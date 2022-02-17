Generac (NYSE:GNRC) PT Lowered to $450.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price target decreased by Oppenheimer from $540.00 to $450.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. boosted their price objective on Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $466.78.

Get Generac alerts:

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded down $5.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $310.54. 18,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,591. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $313.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $390.16. Generac has a 12 month low of $251.74 and a 12 month high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Generac’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Generac will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total value of $9,856,159.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Metatron Capital SICAV plc purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $845,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Generac by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 319,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,360,000 after purchasing an additional 23,521 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Generac by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Generac by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.