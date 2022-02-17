Generac (NYSE:GNRC) PT Lowered to $450.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price target decreased by Oppenheimer from $540.00 to $450.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.91% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. boosted their price objective on Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $466.78.
Shares of NYSE GNRC traded down $5.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $310.54. 18,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,591. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $313.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $390.16. Generac has a 12 month low of $251.74 and a 12 month high of $524.31.
In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total value of $9,856,159.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Metatron Capital SICAV plc purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $845,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Generac by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 319,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,360,000 after purchasing an additional 23,521 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Generac by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Generac by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.
Generac Company Profile
Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.
