General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.60 Billion

Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will report sales of $4.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for General Mills’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.68 billion and the lowest is $4.49 billion. General Mills reported sales of $4.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year sales of $18.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.66 billion to $18.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $18.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.28 billion to $19.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in General Mills by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,671,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,457,000 after acquiring an additional 104,762 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,456,000 after buying an additional 15,225 shares during the period. Nepsis Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 46.8% during the third quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 15,292 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 9.8% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in General Mills by 10.8% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,041,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,327,000 after purchasing an additional 101,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock opened at $66.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.51. General Mills has a 1-year low of $54.31 and a 1-year high of $69.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

