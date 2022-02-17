Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.70), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 22.46% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $581.60 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Genesis Energy stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.55. The company had a trading volume of 36,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,055. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.27. Genesis Energy has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $13.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.71%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Genesis Energy by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Genesis Energy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Genesis Energy by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 41,819 shares during the period. 66.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Genesis Energy in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Genesis Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Genesis Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

