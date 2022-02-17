Genesis Vision (GVT) Price Hits $0.34 on Top Exchanges

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $1.51 million and $28,850.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Vision coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000810 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00038442 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00106941 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

GVT is a coin. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Genesis Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

