Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Price Target Cut to $39.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GMAB. Guggenheim lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.71.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $33.54 on Thursday. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $49.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.03.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,755,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,618,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 4,355.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 427,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,690,000 after purchasing an additional 418,099 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,527,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,219,000 after purchasing an additional 260,648 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,088,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,452,000 after purchasing an additional 222,776 shares during the period. 6.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.