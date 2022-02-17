Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Price Target Cut to $39.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GMAB. Guggenheim lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.71.
Shares of GMAB stock opened at $33.54 on Thursday. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $49.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.03.
Genmab A/S Company Profile
Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genmab A/S (GMAB)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.