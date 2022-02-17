Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Genuine Parts updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.450-$7.600 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.45-7.60 EPS.

Genuine Parts stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $128.16. The stock had a trading volume of 22,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,034. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $98.23 and a 1 year high of $142.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.87. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.895 dividend. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.90%.

GPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.86.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

