Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 58,323 Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,707,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,323 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.03% of RPT Realty worth $21,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in RPT Realty by 176.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,246,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,174,000 after buying an additional 796,018 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in RPT Realty by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,081,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,032,000 after buying an additional 550,455 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RPT Realty by 222.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 689,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,949,000 after buying an additional 475,619 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RPT Realty by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,012,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,897,000 after buying an additional 282,959 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in RPT Realty by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,277,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,543,000 after buying an additional 225,928 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

NYSE RPT opened at $12.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $14.99.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $56.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.94 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

RPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RPT Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

RPT Realty Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT).

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.