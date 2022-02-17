Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €111.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) has been assigned a €111.00 ($126.14) price target by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.20 ($91.14) price target on Gerresheimer in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($130.68) price objective on Gerresheimer in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($123.86) price target on Gerresheimer in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €99.53 ($113.11).

ETR:GXI traded up €0.05 ($0.06) on Thursday, hitting €75.25 ($85.51). The stock had a trading volume of 107,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,925. The business’s fifty day moving average is €80.43 and its 200 day moving average is €82.76. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a PE ratio of 27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.92. Gerresheimer has a 52 week low of €72.90 ($82.84) and a 52 week high of €99.40 ($112.95).

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

