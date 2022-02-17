Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €89.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) has been assigned a €89.00 ($101.14) target price by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($126.14) price objective on Gerresheimer in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.20 ($91.14) price objective on Gerresheimer in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($123.86) price objective on Gerresheimer in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($130.68) target price on Gerresheimer in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €97.70 ($111.02).

Shares of Gerresheimer stock traded up €0.05 ($0.06) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €75.25 ($85.51). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,925. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €80.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €82.76. Gerresheimer has a 12-month low of €72.90 ($82.84) and a 12-month high of €99.40 ($112.95). The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a PE ratio of 27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

