Gesher I Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GIACU) Short Interest Up 35.3% in January

Gesher I Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GIACU) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the January 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIACU. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gesher I Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $802,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gesher I Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gesher I Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gesher I Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,517,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gesher I Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,900,000.

Get Gesher I Acquisition alerts:

GIACU opened at $9.87 on Thursday. Gesher I Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.05.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gesher I Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gesher I Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.