Gevo (GEVO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GEVO stock opened at $3.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.67 million, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 3.11. Gevo has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $13.41. The company has a current ratio of 13.15, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.56.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Gevo in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Gevo by 694.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 946,677 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 827,548 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gevo by 194.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,068,024 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 705,327 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Gevo by 196.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 660,714 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Gevo by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 986,336 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 289,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gevo by 221.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 351,560 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 242,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

