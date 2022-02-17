Gevo (GEVO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
GEVO stock opened at $3.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.67 million, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 3.11. Gevo has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $13.41. The company has a current ratio of 13.15, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.56.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Gevo in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.
About Gevo
Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.
