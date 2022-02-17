GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) Short Interest Down 17.8% in January

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,700 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the January 15th total of 146,900 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GigaMedia stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.94% of GigaMedia worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GigaMedia alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on GigaMedia in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIGM opened at $2.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.17. The company has a market cap of $23.87 million, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.18. GigaMedia has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $5.56.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Ltd. engages in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.