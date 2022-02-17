Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Stake Boosted by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,384 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,902 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Glacier Bancorp worth $6,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 3.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 8,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 32,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $54.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.93. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $67.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.62.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $221.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.89 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.99%.

In other news, Director David C. Boyles purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.09 per share, for a total transaction of $51,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GBCI shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

