GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Insider Sells £547,899.10 in Stock

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($21.79), for a total value of £547,899.10 ($741,406.09).

On Wednesday, February 9th, Emma Walmsley bought 8 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,627 ($22.02) per share, for a total transaction of £130.16 ($176.13).

On Wednesday, January 12th, Emma Walmsley bought 7 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,638 ($22.17) per share, for a total transaction of £114.66 ($155.16).

LON:GSK traded up GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,579.60 ($21.37). The company had a trading volume of 7,389,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,374,564. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($16.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,737 ($23.50). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,623.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,524.61. The company has a market capitalization of £79.51 billion and a PE ratio of 18.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.31) per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.92%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GSK. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.94) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,710 ($23.14) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,675 ($22.67) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($27.06) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($26.05) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,655.14 ($22.40).

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

