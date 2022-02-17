GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,331,081 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 52,934 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of GlaxoSmithKline worth $89,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSK. Capital International Investors lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,676,745 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,034 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,726,412 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,345 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,329,349 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,479 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,360,631 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,821,000 after purchasing an additional 911,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 862,129 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,330,000 after purchasing an additional 478,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on GSK shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th. DZ Bank cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of GSK opened at $43.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.30 and its 200-day moving average is $41.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $46.85.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.44%.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

