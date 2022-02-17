Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) PT Raised to $55.00 at KeyCorp

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.22.

Shares of NASDAQ GLBE opened at $36.91 on Thursday. Global-e Online has a 12-month low of $24.22 and a 12-month high of $83.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.26.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. Global-e Online had a positive return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 22.26%. Global-e Online’s revenue was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Global-e Online will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Global-e Online during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global-e Online during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Global-e Online during the second quarter worth about $78,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Global-e Online by 361.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Global-e Online during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.08% of the company’s stock.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

