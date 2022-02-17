Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $55.00. The stock had previously closed at $36.91, but opened at $42.31. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Global-e Online shares last traded at $46.10, with a volume of 55,007 shares changing hands.

GLBE has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.78.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Global-e Online by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Global-e Online by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Global-e Online by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Global-e Online in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 39.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.26.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.17). Global-e Online had a positive return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.63 million. The company’s revenue was up 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

