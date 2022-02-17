Global Net Lease (GNL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GNL opened at $14.50 on Thursday. Global Net Lease has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $20.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.03%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -571.41%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNL. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 195.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 10,006 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 55,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

