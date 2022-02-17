GlobalBoost-Y Hits Market Cap of $156,083.55 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Over the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 30.6% against the U.S. dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $156,083.55 and approximately $407.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,567.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,885.89 or 0.07113714 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.89 or 0.00288131 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $312.96 or 0.00771441 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00013753 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00009262 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00072906 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.13 or 0.00402115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.83 or 0.00216495 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

