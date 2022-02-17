Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.860-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.Globant also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.160-$ EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GLOB shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $323.90.

Shares of Globant stock traded down $10.31 on Thursday, reaching $258.73. 352,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,063. Globant has a 1-year low of $191.92 and a 1-year high of $354.62. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.06 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $264.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.55.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $341.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.80 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Globant will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Globant by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,334,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Globant by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Globant by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,722,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

