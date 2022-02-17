Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.160-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $395 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $366.02 million.Globant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.860-$ EPS.

GLOB stock traded down $10.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $258.73. The stock had a trading volume of 352,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,063. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.06 and a beta of 1.53. Globant has a 1-year low of $191.92 and a 1-year high of $354.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $264.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.55.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $341.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.80 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Globant’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Globant will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLOB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $323.90.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Globant by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Globant by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter worth about $619,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Globant by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Globant in the 4th quarter worth about $2,334,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.