Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least $1.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $395 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $365.94 million.Globant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.860-$ EPS.

GLOB stock traded down $10.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $258.73. 352,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,063. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 124.99 and a beta of 1.53. Globant has a 1-year low of $191.92 and a 1-year high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $341.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Globant will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

GLOB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $323.90.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Globant by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Globant by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at $2,334,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Globant by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at $619,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

