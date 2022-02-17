Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of at least $4.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.68. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $1.751 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.Globant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.860-$ EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GLOB. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $323.90.

Globant stock traded down $10.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $258.73. 352,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,063. Globant has a 12 month low of $191.92 and a 12 month high of $354.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $264.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.36. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 124.99 and a beta of 1.53.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $341.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Globant will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Globant by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Globant by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,722,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter valued at about $619,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Globant by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

