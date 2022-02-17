Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 34,653 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 1.30% of Globant worth $145,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Globant by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,327,145,000 after acquiring an additional 25,597 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Globant by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,761,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $776,019,000 after acquiring an additional 100,456 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Globant by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,692,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $475,723,000 after acquiring an additional 89,799 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Globant by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $344,492,000 after acquiring an additional 29,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Globant by 9.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,107,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,172,000 after acquiring an additional 94,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Globant stock opened at $269.04 on Thursday. Globant S.A. has a 1 year low of $191.92 and a 1 year high of $354.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $264.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.55. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $341.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Globant’s revenue was up 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLOB. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.90.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

