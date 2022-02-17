Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.18. Globus Maritime shares last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 202,680 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $12.76 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Globus Maritime stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.10% of Globus Maritime as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 12.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Maritime Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLBS)

Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of dry bulk motor vessels. It also provides maritime services for the transportation of dry cargo products. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

