Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.100-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GMED. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital began coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Globus Medical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.07.

Globus Medical stock traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.34. 834,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,746. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.15. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. Globus Medical has a one year low of $59.37 and a one year high of $84.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Globus Medical by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,102,000 after acquiring an additional 10,577 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Globus Medical by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Globus Medical by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Globus Medical by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 414,263 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,910,000 after acquiring an additional 63,651 shares in the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

