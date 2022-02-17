Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.025 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.Globus Medical also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.100-$2.100 EPS.

Shares of GMED stock traded down $2.03 on Thursday, hitting $66.34. 834,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,746. Globus Medical has a one year low of $59.37 and a one year high of $84.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GMED. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Globus Medical from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Globus Medical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Globus Medical by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 414,263 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,910,000 after buying an additional 63,651 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Globus Medical by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,102,000 after acquiring an additional 10,577 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Globus Medical by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Globus Medical by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,608 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Globus Medical by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

