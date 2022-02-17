Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,200 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the January 15th total of 102,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glory Star New Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shah Capital Management acquired a new position in Glory Star New Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,024,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Glory Star New Media Group during the third quarter worth $35,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Glory Star New Media Group during the second quarter worth $230,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Glory Star New Media Group in the second quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Glory Star New Media Group in the third quarter valued at $85,000. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Glory Star New Media Group
Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of advertisement and content production services. It operates through the following segments: Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Business. The Cheers APP Internet Business segment is a e-commerce platform in which shoppers can access multiple segments such as online store (e-Mall), live streaming shows, original short videos, and online games.
