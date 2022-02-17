Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,200 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the January 15th total of 102,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glory Star New Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shah Capital Management acquired a new position in Glory Star New Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,024,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Glory Star New Media Group during the third quarter worth $35,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Glory Star New Media Group during the second quarter worth $230,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Glory Star New Media Group in the second quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Glory Star New Media Group in the third quarter valued at $85,000. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glory Star New Media Group stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.18. Glory Star New Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.86.

About Glory Star New Media Group

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of advertisement and content production services. It operates through the following segments: Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Business. The Cheers APP Internet Business segment is a e-commerce platform in which shoppers can access multiple segments such as online store (e-Mall), live streaming shows, original short videos, and online games.

